Liberal Democratic Party Issues Statement About Future Vision for the Nation, Vows to Create Distinctly Japanese Society

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:49 JST, November 15, 2025

The Liberal Democratic Party on Saturday issued a statement to commemorate the 70th anniversary of its establishment, vowing to work with the public to create a distinctly Japanese society.

The statement expressed a sense of pride, saying the “party has contributed to the stability and prosperity of postwar Japan.”

At the same time, with consideration to the issue involving its factions and lawmaker members’ failure to record part of the funds they had received in their political funds reports, the statement said, “We must deeply reflect on the fact that we caused harm to public trust.”

It emphasized, “All party members shall make utmost efforts” to recover public trust.

The statement also mentioned risks such as disruptions to the international order and population decline.

It declared the LDP’s determination, saying, “As the party responsible for the future of the nation, we shall steadily proceed with policies to create a distinctly Japanese society together with the public, where people support each other through mutual assistance and public assistance, while respecting self-reliance.”

