LDP Bodies Call for Party Members Not to Attend Japan-China Friendship Event

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Liberal Democratic Party headquarters

Two Liberal Democratic Party bodies compiled a recommendation on Friday calling for LDP members not to attend a Japan-China friendship event on Nov. 21 organized by the Consul-General of China in Osaka.

The Liberal Democratic Party’s foreign affairs division and research commission on foreign affairs compiled the recommendation at a joint meeting held on the same day in response to a post on X by China’s consul general in Osaka regarding Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remark on a Taiwan contingency.

The event is scheduled to be held in Hiroshima Prefecture.