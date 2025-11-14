LDP Bodies Call for Party Members Not to Attend Japan-China Friendship Event
15:33 JST, November 14, 2025
Two Liberal Democratic Party bodies compiled a recommendation on Friday calling for LDP members not to attend a Japan-China friendship event on Nov. 21 organized by the Consul-General of China in Osaka.
The Liberal Democratic Party’s foreign affairs division and research commission on foreign affairs compiled the recommendation at a joint meeting held on the same day in response to a post on X by China’s consul general in Osaka regarding Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remark on a Taiwan contingency.
The event is scheduled to be held in Hiroshima Prefecture.
Related Tags
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Would Cut Off Takaichi’s ‘Filthy Head’ in Taiwan Crisis, Diplomat Allegedly Says in Online Post
-
Japan, U.S. to Sign Agreement on Shipbuilding Cooperation as Trump Visits Japan
-
Takaichi, Trump Visit Yokosuka Naval Base, Speak to U.S. Servicemen
-
If China Were to Impose Blockade on Taiwan, Existential Crisis Could Be Triggered, Japan’s Prime Minister Takaichi Says
-
Beloved Former PM ‘Ton-Chan’ Dedicated Himself to Helping Victims; Murayama Supported Victims of Sarin Attack, Minamata Disease, Atomic Bombings
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half
-
Financial Services Agency Mulls Allowing Banks to Hold Cryptocurrencies; Will Also Discuss Establishing Risk Management Frameworks
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character