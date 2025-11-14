Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government
#Sanae Takaichi

LDP Bodies Call for Party Members Not to Attend Japan-China Friendship Event

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Liberal Democratic Party headquarters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:33 JST, November 14, 2025

Two Liberal Democratic Party bodies compiled a recommendation on Friday calling for LDP members not to attend a Japan-China friendship event on Nov. 21 organized by the Consul-General of China in Osaka.

The Liberal Democratic Party’s foreign affairs division and research commission on foreign affairs compiled the recommendation at a joint meeting held on the same day in response to a post on X by China’s consul general in Osaka regarding Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remark on a Taiwan contingency.

The event is scheduled to be held in Hiroshima Prefecture.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Sanae Takaichi
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING