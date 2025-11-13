Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Begins Working from Home to Prepare for Diet Deliberations Following Criticism

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks at a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has started working remotely when preparing for Diet deliberations held on consecutive days.

Following criticism over an early-morning session to prepare for deliberations, in which Takaichi’s aides gathered at the prime minister’s official residence in Nagatacho, Tokyo, at 3 a.m., she switched to a new work style. She now looks over and studies documents by herself at the House of Representatives members’ official residence in Akasaka, Tokyo, where Takaichi lives, and calls her aides if necessary.

The remote work has proved effective, as Takaichi entered the Prime Minister’s Office around 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday ahead of the day’s House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting.

According to a senior government official, improvements have been made to her work environment at her Akasaka residence.

Takaichi has been using a fax machine to communicate with her staff when revising her responses to questions to be asked during Diet deliberations.

During a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting on Nov. 7, Takaichi complained that “the fax machine at the official residence [in Akasaka] jams after about 10 pages,” explaining that she had to go to the prime minister’s official residence before dawn to send and receive large volumes of written responses.

Subsequently, a high-performance fax machine was set up at Takaichi’s Akasaka residence, resolving the paper jam issue.