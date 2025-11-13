Japan’s Ruling Party Establishes 3 Task Forces to Discuss Issues Related to Foreign Nationals

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yoshitaka Shindo, the head of the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters on measures regarding foreign nationals, speaks during a meeting on Tuesday.

The Liberal Democratic Party’s newly established headquarters on measures regarding foreign nationals set up three task forces to discuss such issues as whether immigration and residence status programs are functioning properly, at its first meeting on Tuesday.

The task forces will also discuss Japan’s various programs with relation to foreign nationals, as well as land-related legislation relating to foreign nationals.

The party aims to sort out any issues and formulate countermeasures as well as make proposals before the government compiles its basic policy on foreign nationals as early as January.

“Some foreign nationals cause disturbances, behave in a disruptive manner, drive without licenses or commit heinous crimes, triggering public anxiety and dissatisfaction, which can lead to anger,” said the new headquarters’ chief Yoshitaka Shindo at the start of the meeting.

Shindo, who also serves as the head of the LDP’s Party Organization and Campaign Headquarters, emphasized the need for cross-ministerial consideration of policies regarding foreign nationals.

The task force on the optimization of immigration and status management operations will discuss such issues as strict enforcement of residence status screenings and response to crimes committed by foreign nationals.

The task force on various national programs and foreign nationals will address revisions to the operation of the national health insurance program and medical expenses, as well as the system for converting foreign driver’s licenses to Japanese licenses, among other issues.

The task force on security and land legislation will mainly look into the rules regarding land acquisition by foreign nationals.

The government held its first meeting of related ministers to revise measures regarding foreign nationals on Nov. 4.

By engaging in discussions as a party, the LDP aims to bolster one of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s signature policies. The move also appears to be the party’s attempt to regain the support of highly conservative voters who have drifted away from the LDP.

“While drawing a clear line from xenophobia, it is necessary for the government to respond resolutely,” economic security minister Kimi Onoda, who oversees government measures on foreign nationals, said on Tuesday.