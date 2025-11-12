Takaichi Says Government Will Financially Support Municipalities Combating Bear Attacks; Emergency Policy Package to Be Finalized by Mid-November

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Wednesday that financial support measures for municipalities combating bear attacks will be included in a draft supplementary budget for fiscal 2025.

Takaichi made the remarks during a question-and-answer session at the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, following a series of attacks on humans by bears across the country.

“We are aware that bear attacks have become more varied and widespread, creating a serious situation that is impacting people’s safety and peace,” Takaichi said.

The government plans to finalize an emergency package of national government policies to combat bear attacks by mid-November. “The government will expand its financial support for municipalities to cover the necessary costs such as capturing bears, hiring hunting association members,” Takaichi said.

Regarding measures to fight high prices, Takaichi said that the government is looking into providing subsidies for electricity and gas bills during the winter period and that “we will dig deep to bring them even lower than they are now.”

The government provided subsidies averaging about 1,000 yen per household per month on electricity and gas bills from July to September.

Her remarks suggest that the government is considering expanding these subsidies.

Committee members also exchanged opinions on the appointment of Kei Sato, a House of Councillors lawmaker from the Liberal Democratic Party, as Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary. Sato previously failed to report some funding he had received in his political funds reports.

Sato was not up for reelection in July’s House of Councillors election.

Takaichi sought understanding for the appointment, saying, “If we cannot appoint people to positions without waiting for an election, the LDP unfortunately cannot function as it stands.”

Renho, from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, demanded the appointment be nullified. “The LDP is not short of talented people. It doesn’t make sense to give preferential treatment to someone who has not been elected,” Renho said.

Takaichi responded, “I have no intention of rescinding an appointment once it has been made.”

The committee will also meet on Thursday and Friday.