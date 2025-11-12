Japanese Government Lodges Protest over Russian Entry Ban via Diplomatic Channels; ‘Attempt to Deflect Blame’ over Ukraine War
15:20 JST, November 12, 2025
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara announced Wednesday that Japan has lodged a protest with the Russian government, via diplomatic channels, over Moscow’s decision to ban a number of Japanese nationals from entering Russia.
Kihara expressed regret over the measure, which targets a total of 30 individuals, including Japanese experts on Russia, Foreign Ministry officials and media personnel.
Kihara, in response to the idea that the ban was in retaliation for Japan’s sanctions on Russia, stated: “All of Japan’s measures stem from Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. We cannot accept this attempt to deflect blame.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Would Cut Off Takaichi’s ‘Filthy Head’ in Taiwan Crisis, Diplomat Allegedly Says in Online Post
-
Japan, U.S. to Sign Agreement on Shipbuilding Cooperation as Trump Visits Japan
-
Takaichi, Trump Visit Yokosuka Naval Base, Speak to U.S. Servicemen
-
Beloved Former PM ‘Ton-Chan’ Dedicated Himself to Helping Victims; Murayama Supported Victims of Sarin Attack, Minamata Disease, Atomic Bombings
-
If China Were to Impose Blockade on Taiwan, Existential Crisis Could Be Triggered, Japan’s Prime Minister Takaichi Says
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours