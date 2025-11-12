Japanese Government Lodges Protest over Russian Entry Ban via Diplomatic Channels; ‘Attempt to Deflect Blame’ over Ukraine War

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, second from left, speaks at a Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara announced Wednesday that Japan has lodged a protest with the Russian government, via diplomatic channels, over Moscow’s decision to ban a number of Japanese nationals from entering Russia.

Kihara expressed regret over the measure, which targets a total of 30 individuals, including Japanese experts on Russia, Foreign Ministry officials and media personnel.

Kihara, in response to the idea that the ban was in retaliation for Japan’s sanctions on Russia, stated: “All of Japan’s measures stem from Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. We cannot accept this attempt to deflect blame.”