Japan’s Ruling Coalition’s Views on Reducing Lower House Seat Numbers Seen to be Diverging

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks at the House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting on Monday.

The differing positions held by the Liberal Democratic Party and ruling coalition partner the Japan Innovation Party are becoming visible regarding achieving a reduction in the number of seats in the House of Representatives during the current extraordinary Diet session.

While the LDP views “passing the bill to be difficult” during the current Diet session and seeks a realistic compromise, the JIP is maintaining its stance of demanding the realization of the reduction during the session.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who is also LDP president, revealed her mixed feelings over how to handle the bill at the lower house Budget Committee meeting on Monday.

“We don’t consider this an easily achievable goal. We think it will be extremely difficult, but we will strive to realize it,” Takaichi said.

The coalition agreement between the LDP and the JIP states that the two parties “will submit a bill to reduce the number of seats in the lower house, with a target of 10%, to the extraordinary Diet session and aim for its passage.”

At Friday’s lower house Budget Committee meeting, Takaichi stated definitively that she would submit the reduction bill.

However, referring to the fact that the results of the national census will be compiled next year, Takaichi also said, “We discussed [with the JIP] that we would work out how to reduce the seats while also looking at the results.” This hints at the possibility that details of the reduction might not be decided during the current Diet session.

Takaichi has been making such cautious statements because the LDP and the JIP alone do not constitute a majority in either house of the Diet.

At a press conference on Monday, LDP Secretary General Shunichi Suzuki said: “There are various opinions [among parties] on whether to reduce the number of proportional representation seat, whether to also reduce the number of single-seat constituencies and how big the reduction should be. It will be difficult to finalize the matter during the extraordinary Diet session.”

JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters on Monday, “It is true that gaining agreement from all political factions will not be easy,” showing some understanding for the LDP’s position.

On the other hand, Yoshimura also mentioned that parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan had pledged during the House of Councillors election campaign in July to review the number of lower house seats. He therefore called for its realization, saying, “If not now, then when?”

The JIP positions the reduction in seats as the core of its reform. If it falters halfway, the leadership of the party executives that decided to join the coalition could be undermined.

“If [the bill] is unfairly halted, [the prime minister] should dissolve [the lower house],” said JIP co-leader Fumitake Fujita, on a TV program on Saturday, issuing a warning to opposition parties that are negative about a reduction in seats.

The LDP and the JIP plan to begin working-level talks as early as this week to prepare for the bill’s submission.

Within the JIP, there are many voices advocating for a 50-seat reduction in the proportional representation segment. But within the LDP, a proposal has emerged to only submit a bill during the current Diet session that focuses on a program to establish procedures for seat reduction – postponing discussions on specific reduction measures.

A senior LDP lawmaker said: “This concerns the very foundation of democracy, so we should not push ahead with the issue too hastily. A realistic approach is necessary.”