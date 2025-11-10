Hot word :

Takaichi Reflects on ‘Survival-Threatening Situation’ Comments; ‘I Should Refrain from Making Explicit Remarks’

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:19 JST, November 10, 2025

During a House of Representatives Budget Committee session on Monday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reflected on her previous remarks about survival-threatening situations, saying, “I think I should refrain from making explicit remarks under a specific assumption.”

During a session of the committee on Friday, Takaichi said that a Chinese blockade of Taiwan by sea would constitute a survival-threatening situation, as defined by security-related legislation.

However, the prime minister refused to retract her Friday remarks, saying, “They were in line with the government’s viewpoints.”

