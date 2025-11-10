China Would Cut Off Takaichi’s ‘Filthy Head’ in Taiwan Crisis, Diplomat Allegedly Says in Online Post

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

China’s Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian is seen in February 2024.

After Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that a Chinese maritime blockade of Taiwan could constitute a “survival- threatening situation” for Japan, China’s Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian posted on his X account that “there would be no choice but to cut off that filthy head without a moment’s hesitation,” according to sources.

Masaaki Kanai, director general of the Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, lodged a protest with the Chinese Embassy in Japan on Sunday. On Monday morning, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference, “This is extremely inappropriate for remarks from the head of a Chinese diplomatic mission abroad.” The government demanded a clear explanation from China.