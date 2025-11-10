China Would Cut Off Takaichi’s ‘Filthy Head’ in Taiwan Crisis, Diplomat Allegedly Says in Online Post
15:11 JST, November 10, 2025
After Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that a Chinese maritime blockade of Taiwan could constitute a “survival- threatening situation” for Japan, China’s Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian posted on his X account that “there would be no choice but to cut off that filthy head without a moment’s hesitation,” according to sources.
Masaaki Kanai, director general of the Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, lodged a protest with the Chinese Embassy in Japan on Sunday. On Monday morning, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference, “This is extremely inappropriate for remarks from the head of a Chinese diplomatic mission abroad.” The government demanded a clear explanation from China.
