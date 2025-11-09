Difficult to Reach Accord on Cutting Diet Seats Soon: LDP Official
16:16 JST, November 9, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Shunichi Suzuki, secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Sunday that it seems difficult to reach an agreement among all parties on a cut in the number of House of Representatives seats by the Dec. 17 end of the ongoing extraordinary Diet session.
“I don’t think it’s likely that we can finish talks to gain understanding (for the reduction of Lower House seats) from all parties and groups and finalize the details by the session end,” Suzuki said in a pre-recorded television program.
The coalition agreement reached between the LDP and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) calls for submitting a related bill by the session end, with the aim of cutting the number of Lower House seats by 10%.
However, Suzuki stressed that it is necessary to gain broad-based support for reducing Lower House seats.
Noting that the results of a national census will be released next year, he said, “We have to work to deepen understanding (based on the census results).”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Opposition Parties Tangled in Complex Web of Aims, Ahead of Diet Session to Pick Next Prime Minister
-
Japan, U.S. to Sign Agreement on Shipbuilding Cooperation as Trump Visits Japan
-
Takaichi, Trump Visit Yokosuka Naval Base, Speak to U.S. Servicemen
-
Beloved Former PM ‘Ton-Chan’ Dedicated Himself to Helping Victims; Murayama Supported Victims of Sarin Attack, Minamata Disease, Atomic Bombings
-
LDP-Komeito Split Could Result in Loss of Seats at Next Election, Estimates Show
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C