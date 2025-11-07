Japan’s Prime Minister Takaichi Eager to Revitalize Local Bookstores, as They ‘Are Vital Cultural Hubs in Communities’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting on Friday.

The government intends to work on revitalizing local bookstores, which play a vital role in preserving culture, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting on Friday.

The committee’s general question session began in the morning with all Cabinet ministers in attendance. It was Takaichi’s first question-and-answer style debate since taking office.

In the session, Former Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ken Saito said that more than a quarter of all municipalities nationwide did not have any bookstores.

“It is a grave situation that children are losing opportunities to pick up books,” said Saito, who is a member of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Saito drew on his experience of forming the Bookstores Promotion Project Team during his tenure as economy minister and called for strengthened support.

Takaichi in response said: “Bookstores are vital cultural hubs in communities, allowing residents to encounter diverse works. Their role is also significant from the perspective of preserving Japan’s beautiful traditional culture.”

She then said the government would “continue to firmly advance the revitalization of bookstores” based on the economy ministry-led Bookstore Revitalization Plan, which promotes the widespread adoption of using IC tags for books and the introduction of an online ordering system between bookstores and publishers.

Takaichi also said the government’s prioritized strategic investments “are the core of the Cabinet’s growth strategy.”

“We will realize Japan’s economic growth by providing products, services and infrastructure that contribute to solving global challenges,” Takaichi said.

Artificial intelligence, semiconductors and shipbuilding are among the 17 items that are newly designated as fields of strategic investments.

Takaichi said the Council for Japan’s Growth Strategy, which comprises relevant ministers and experts, will soon discuss how these items can be incorporated into the government’s Comprehensive Economic Measures, which is currently being discussed.

Takaichi also emphasized that an appropriate policy to promote investment must be implemented first in order to attract investment to regional areas.

The lower house budget committee meeting is scheduled to continue on Monday and Tuesday, while the House of Councillors Budget Committee will convene from Wednesday to Friday.