Takaichi Expresses Japan’s Unwavering Support for Ukraine in Phone Call with Zelenskyy
15:17 JST, November 6, 2025
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call Wednesday that Japan would continue to support to Ukraine toward “achieving a just and lasting peace.”
During their first one-on-one conversation, Takaichi informed Zelenskyy that Japan’s commitment to “standing with Ukraine” would not waver.
In response, Zelenskyy posted a comment in Japanese on social media: “I extend my gratitude to Japan for expressing its unwavering support and resolute stance.”
Takaichi also had her first phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the day.
