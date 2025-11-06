Takaichi Expresses Japan’s Unwavering Support for Ukraine in Phone Call with Zelenskyy

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call Wednesday that Japan would continue to support to Ukraine toward “achieving a just and lasting peace.”

During their first one-on-one conversation, Takaichi informed Zelenskyy that Japan’s commitment to “standing with Ukraine” would not waver.

In response, Zelenskyy posted a comment in Japanese on social media: “I extend my gratitude to Japan for expressing its unwavering support and resolute stance.”

Takaichi also had her first phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the day.