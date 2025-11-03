Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Sanae Takaichi Attends Groundbreaking Ceremony of Govt Exhibit for Green Expo 2027

Courtesy of Japan Association for the International Horticultural Expo 2027
A spherical LED display

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:13 JST, November 3, 2025

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the government’s exhibition in Yokohama at the International Horticultural Expo 2027, Yokohama site on Sunday.

Takaichi mentioned global environmental challenges, such as climate change and food shortage, in her opening remarks. “We will face these problems head-on and show our intention to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society,” she said.

The expo, also known as Green X Expo 2027, will be held at the site of a former U.S. military base in Yokohama from March to September in 2027.

The target turnout of paying visitors is more than 10 million, and the government plans to showcase Japanese gardens and other exhibits.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING