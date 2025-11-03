Sanae Takaichi Attends Groundbreaking Ceremony of Govt Exhibit for Green Expo 2027
17:13 JST, November 3, 2025
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the government’s exhibition in Yokohama at the International Horticultural Expo 2027, Yokohama site on Sunday.
Takaichi mentioned global environmental challenges, such as climate change and food shortage, in her opening remarks. “We will face these problems head-on and show our intention to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society,” she said.
The expo, also known as Green X Expo 2027, will be held at the site of a former U.S. military base in Yokohama from March to September in 2027.
The target turnout of paying visitors is more than 10 million, and the government plans to showcase Japanese gardens and other exhibits.
