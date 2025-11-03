Popularity of New Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi Reaching Fever Pitch Among Residents in Her Home Turf of Nara Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Packaging of red and white manju sweet buns featuring a drawing of Takaichi and her Cabinet is seen in Nara City.

The popularity of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is reaching fever pitch in her political home turf of Nara Prefecture.

Visitors have flocked to a museum in Nara City that is exhibiting the first Japanese female prime minister’s favorite car, and boxes of manju sweet buns in packaging that features a drawing of her face are selling like hotcakes.

Takaichi was elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party on Oct. 4 and prime minister on Oct. 21.

A nationwide public opinion survey by The Yomiuri Shimbun showed that the approval rating of the Takaichi Cabinet stood at 71% immediately after the launch of her Cabinet, the fifth highest such rating ever.

Between 300 and 400 people visited Mahoroba Museum in Nara City on Oct. 25 and 26. The museum, which is run by Nara Toyota Corp., a dealer of Toyota Motor Corp., exhibits restored vintage cars, and daily visitor numbers are 10 times higher than usual.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Supra car once owned and loved by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is on display at Mahoroba Museum.

The president of Nara Toyota has long been a supporter of Takaichi, who is a known car lover.

The first car that the prime minister purchased is on display at the museum. The 1991 Supra model sports car, the facility’s most popular exhibit, was acquired from Takaichi in 2022 and has been exhibited ever since. It is characterized by its all-red interior.

“Since Ms. Takaichi is now the prime minister, I couldn’t help but come here to see [the car],” said Hirohito Sako, a 43-year-old self-employed man from Koya, Wakayama Prefecture, who visited the museum on Oct. 23.

World Heritage Co. in Nara City, an operator of hotels and other businesses, began selling red and white manju sweet buns with a drawing of Takaichi and her Cabinet on the packaging on Oct. 17. One box costs \900 including tax.

The company initially prepared 1,680 boxes, but they were sold out by the end of October.

The company said about 300 boxes were sold within a week at a souvenir shop near Nara Park.

“I want to capitalize on Ms. Takaichi’s rising popularity and give a boost to Nara tourism,” said Hitomi Nakamura, a representative of the shop.

Meanwhile, Takaichi’s local office in Yamatokoriyama, Nara Prefecture, has been flooded by applications from people wanting to be rank-and-file LDP members. According to the office, more than 20,000 applications were received between Oct. 4 and Oct. 23.

“We will keep on working hard so that she can continue to uphold the people’s hope,” said Tsuyoshi Kinoshita, head of the office.