Takaichi holds talks with Taiwan’s ASEAN representative
17:06 JST, November 2, 2025
GYEONGJU, South Korea — Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held talks Saturday with Lin Hsin-i, Taiwan’s representative at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, in Gyeongju, South Korea.
Their meeting was announced by the Japanese government, and Takaichi posted about it on her X account. The prime minister told Lin that she wanted to deepen cooperation and exchanges between Japan and Taiwan and stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Lin expressed to her his hope that the relationship between Japan and Taiwan would become stronger.
Takaichi made another X post on Friday in which she said she and Lin had exchanged greetings at the APEC venue.
China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Sunday that Takaichi’s social media posts would give the wrong impression to forces supporting Taiwan’s independence and would have very big ramifications, as well as announcing that it had sent a firm notice to Tokyo over the event.
It also protested that the issue of Taiwan is a Chinese domestic matter and that this is foundational to the relationship between Japan and China.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Opposition Parties Tangled in Complex Web of Aims, Ahead of Diet Session to Pick Next Prime Minister
-
New LDP Leadership Reflects Aso’s Influence; Concerns Mount over Apparent Return to Past
-
Japan, U.S. to Sign Agreement on Shipbuilding Cooperation as Trump Visits Japan
-
Beloved Former PM ‘Ton-Chan’ Dedicated Himself to Helping Victims; Murayama Supported Victims of Sarin Attack, Minamata Disease, Atomic Bombings
-
Takaichi, Trump Visit Yokosuka Naval Base, Speak to U.S. Servicemen
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation