Takaichi holds talks with Taiwan’s ASEAN representative

Reuters

Lin Hsin-i, Taiwan’s representative at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, speaks during a press conference at the end of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Saturday.

GYEONGJU, South Korea — Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held talks Saturday with Lin Hsin-i, Taiwan’s representative at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, in Gyeongju, South Korea.

Their meeting was announced by the Japanese government, and Takaichi posted about it on her X account. The prime minister told Lin that she wanted to deepen cooperation and exchanges between Japan and Taiwan and stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Lin expressed to her his hope that the relationship between Japan and Taiwan would become stronger.

Takaichi made another X post on Friday in which she said she and Lin had exchanged greetings at the APEC venue.

China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Sunday that Takaichi’s social media posts would give the wrong impression to forces supporting Taiwan’s independence and would have very big ramifications, as well as announcing that it had sent a firm notice to Tokyo over the event.

It also protested that the issue of Taiwan is a Chinese domestic matter and that this is foundational to the relationship between Japan and China.