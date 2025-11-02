Teacups Featuring Portrait of Prime Minister Takaichi on Sale; New Cups Have Already Received 5,000 Orders

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Teacups featuring portraits of prime ministers, with the newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi added, are produced at a pottery maker in Toki, Gifu Prefecture.

The design of a new line of teacups adding a portrait of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to those of Japan’s past prime ministers has been completed at pottery maker Yamashi Seitosho in Toki, Gifu Prefecture, a studio that makes teacups bearing images of successive prime ministers.

The design features portraits of prime ministers from the first, Hirobumi Ito, to the present. Takaichi’s portrait was placed below that of former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The studio’s managing director Takahito Kato, 33, said, “[Takaichi] becoming Japan’s first female prime minister has been a big story. As the sales of the teacup correlate with [the prime minister’s] popularity, we hope she will be a leader who gains the support of the people,” expressing his hopes.

Priced at around ¥800 each, the cups come in two types, one in black-and-white and in color. They are sold in stores and online.