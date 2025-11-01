Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government
#Sanae Takaichi

‘Extremely Productive and Meaningful Week,’ Takaichi Concludes Diplomatic Events

Reuters
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperationsummit in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:04 JST, November 1, 2025

GYEONGJU, South Korea — Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Saturday wrapped up a series of diplomatic events that started with summit meetings related to an Association of Southeast Asian Nations gathering in Malaysia on Oct. 26.

“I’ve just completed an extremely productive and meaningful week of diplomacy,” Takaichi said at a press conference in Gyeongju, South Korea.

“Our efforts to restore Japan’s diplomacy, which will bloom proudly in the heart of the world, have only just begun,” Takaichi said. She also said, “I will tackle each task with full force, building on the achievements of these diplomatic efforts — strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance and working with partners to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Sanae Takaichi
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING