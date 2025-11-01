‘Extremely Productive and Meaningful Week,’ Takaichi Concludes Diplomatic Events

Reuters

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperationsummit in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Saturday.

GYEONGJU, South Korea — Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Saturday wrapped up a series of diplomatic events that started with summit meetings related to an Association of Southeast Asian Nations gathering in Malaysia on Oct. 26.

“I’ve just completed an extremely productive and meaningful week of diplomacy,” Takaichi said at a press conference in Gyeongju, South Korea.

“Our efforts to restore Japan’s diplomacy, which will bloom proudly in the heart of the world, have only just begun,” Takaichi said. She also said, “I will tackle each task with full force, building on the achievements of these diplomatic efforts — strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance and working with partners to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.”