‘Extremely Productive and Meaningful Week,’ Takaichi Concludes Diplomatic Events
19:04 JST, November 1, 2025
GYEONGJU, South Korea — Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Saturday wrapped up a series of diplomatic events that started with summit meetings related to an Association of Southeast Asian Nations gathering in Malaysia on Oct. 26.
“I’ve just completed an extremely productive and meaningful week of diplomacy,” Takaichi said at a press conference in Gyeongju, South Korea.
“Our efforts to restore Japan’s diplomacy, which will bloom proudly in the heart of the world, have only just begun,” Takaichi said. She also said, “I will tackle each task with full force, building on the achievements of these diplomatic efforts — strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance and working with partners to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
Related Tags
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Opposition Parties Tangled in Complex Web of Aims, Ahead of Diet Session to Pick Next Prime Minister
-
New LDP Leadership Reflects Aso’s Influence; Concerns Mount over Apparent Return to Past
-
Japan, U.S. to Sign Agreement on Shipbuilding Cooperation as Trump Visits Japan
-
Beloved Former PM ‘Ton-Chan’ Dedicated Himself to Helping Victims; Murayama Supported Victims of Sarin Attack, Minamata Disease, Atomic Bombings
-
Takaichi, Trump Visit Yokosuka Naval Base, Speak to U.S. Servicemen
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation