Takaichi Tells Xi of Concerns Over Senkaku Intrusions, Detentions of Japanese, Human Rights Issues

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Friday.

GYEONGJU, South Korea — Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed her concern about China’s intrusions into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands and its export controls on rare earths during her first talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Friday.

During the talks held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Takaichi and Xi confirmed the importance of their shared dialogue.

“I hope Japan and China will reduce concerns and issues between the two countries and increase mutual understanding and cooperation,” Takaichi said at the start of the meeting, which lasted for half an hour.

Xi noted that Takaichi has expressed her stance to put importance on relations with his country since she became prime minister.

“I would like to maintain talks with you,” Xi said. “China will work with Japan to move the strategic and mutually beneficial relationship forward and remain committed to building a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship fit for a new era.”

In addition to China’s arbitrary export controls on rare earths, Takaichi expressed her serious concerns over Beijing’s unilateral maritime expansion, including intrusions by its official ships into Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture and efforts to establish military outposts in the South China Sea. The prime minister also voiced her concerns over China’s detention for unknown reasons of Japanese nationals living there and the human rights situations in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the latter of which she has been focusing on for years.

Takaichi called on China to take positive action regarding its restrictions on importing seafood and beef from Japan.

Xi, meanwhile, referred to Taiwan issues during the talks. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, he said that Taiwan issues and historical issues should not shake the foundation of China-Japan relations.

Takaichi emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, saying, “It is crucial for both sides of the strait to have sound relations.”

When it comes to security, the two leaders agreed on the importance of ensuring effective crisis management and communication between their countries’ defense authorities as part of efforts to prevent any accidental clashes between the Self-Defense Forces and the Chinese military from escalating to a serious situation. They also exchanged views on situations regarding North Korea, including the issue of Japanese people who were abducted by its agents.

Following the talks, Takaichi said she was able to have “very substantive and fruitful discussions” with Xi.

“It is true that Japan and China have concerns and differences in their opinions,” the prime minister said to reporters. “This is exactly why it is important for us to have candid talks.”