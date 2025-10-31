Takaichi holds talks with Xi; Both State Importance of Japan-China Ties
19:48 JST, October 31, 2025
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called for advancing a “strategic and mutually beneficial relationship” between Japan and China in her first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday afternoon.
The two met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea. It was the first Japan-China summit meeting since one in November 2024 in Peru.
“Both Japan and China bear significant responsibilities for the peace and prosperity of the region and the international community,” Takaichi said at the beginning of the summit talks. “We wish to comprehensively advance our strategic and mutually beneficial relationship and build a constructive and stable relationship.”
Xi said, “A long-term, stable and healthy relationship between the two countries aligns with the shared expectations of the peoples in both countries as well as the international community.”
Takaichi said in her policy address on Oct. 24 that China is “an important neighboring country for Japan,” demonstrating her desire for candid dialogue between the leaders. She intended to exchange views on building a constructive and stable relationship.
Xi said that Takaichi’s remark “reflects the degree of importance both countries place on China-Japan relations.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sanae Takaichi Elected Japan LDP President, Poised to Be Japan’s First Female Prime Minister
-
Japan’s Opposition Parties Tangled in Complex Web of Aims, Ahead of Diet Session to Pick Next Prime Minister
-
Takaichi Wins LDP Presidential Election, Defeats Koizumi in Runoff; Ex-Economic Security Minister Expected to Become Japan’s 1st Female Prime Minister
-
New LDP Leadership Reflects Aso’s Influence; Concerns Mount over Apparent Return to Past
-
Beloved Former PM ‘Ton-Chan’ Dedicated Himself to Helping Victims; Murayama Supported Victims of Sarin Attack, Minamata Disease, Atomic Bombings
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation