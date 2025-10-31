Takaichi holds talks with Xi; Both State Importance of Japan-China Ties

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Friday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called for advancing a “strategic and mutually beneficial relationship” between Japan and China in her first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday afternoon.

The two met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea. It was the first Japan-China summit meeting since one in November 2024 in Peru.

“Both Japan and China bear significant responsibilities for the peace and prosperity of the region and the international community,” Takaichi said at the beginning of the summit talks. “We wish to comprehensively advance our strategic and mutually beneficial relationship and build a constructive and stable relationship.”

Xi said, “A long-term, stable and healthy relationship between the two countries aligns with the shared expectations of the peoples in both countries as well as the international community.”

Takaichi said in her policy address on Oct. 24 that China is “an important neighboring country for Japan,” demonstrating her desire for candid dialogue between the leaders. She intended to exchange views on building a constructive and stable relationship.

Xi said that Takaichi’s remark “reflects the degree of importance both countries place on China-Japan relations.”