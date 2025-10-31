Japan to Launch Council on Foreign National Policy, with Crime Response, Land Ownership Believed to Be Points of Focus
15:53 JST, October 31, 2025
The government plans to launch a new ministerial council to review policies on foreigners, a move that may lead to stricter rules on foreign nationals.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to instruct relevant ministers to implement measures on issues related to foreigners. These are expected to include stricter responses to crimes, ensuring proper operation of currently misused systems and identifying the current status of land ownership.
Basic policies will be finalized around January after the launch of an expert panel comprising of specialists on topics such as population issues, economics, multicultural coexistence, social security and land policy.
According to government sources, the name of the council of relevant ministries will reflect its mission of achieving the acceptance of foreign nationals and a society of well-ordered and harmonious coexistence.
The new council will serve as a new command center for the initiative and will be formed from an existing body that had coordinated overall policies on matters such as the acceptance of foreign personnel.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara will chair the meeting, while economic security minister Kimi Onoda, who is also in charge of policies relating to foreign nationals, and Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi will serve as vice chairs.
The meeting is likely to focus on tightening regulations to ease public concern and a sense of unfairness amid a rise in the number of foreign workers and tourists.
In her first policy speech on Oct. 24, Takaichi said she would take a firm stance on foreigners acting illegally and deviating from rules, while emphasizing that she would “draw a clear line against xenophobia.”
The first meeting is expected to be held next week. Takaichi will request consideration of such matters as improving residency management, tightening the requirements for naturalization, addressing overtourism, as well as security measures and land acquisitions by foreigners.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sanae Takaichi Elected Japan LDP President, Poised to Be Japan’s First Female Prime Minister
-
Japan’s Opposition Parties Tangled in Complex Web of Aims, Ahead of Diet Session to Pick Next Prime Minister
-
Takaichi Wins LDP Presidential Election, Defeats Koizumi in Runoff; Ex-Economic Security Minister Expected to Become Japan’s 1st Female Prime Minister
-
New LDP Leadership Reflects Aso’s Influence; Concerns Mount over Apparent Return to Past
-
Beloved Former PM ‘Ton-Chan’ Dedicated Himself to Helping Victims; Murayama Supported Victims of Sarin Attack, Minamata Disease, Atomic Bombings
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Service in November