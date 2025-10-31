Trump Social Media Post: Japan-U.S. Friendship Will Soon Be Greater Than Ever Before

From Trump’s Truth Social account

A social media post by U.S. President Donald Trump featuring Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump posted on social media on Thursday a video showing him and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo, shaking hands and smiling.

“I am more confident than ever that the friendship between the United States and Japan is strong — It’s thriving, it’s prosperous, and it will soon be greater than ever before!” he wrote in the post.

Trump on the same day completed his first visit to Asia of his second administration and returned to the United States.

During the trip, he visited Malaysia and Japan, then held talks with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Gyeongju, South Korea.