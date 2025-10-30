Sanae Takaichi Departs for S. Korea to Meet Lee Jae Myung, Attend APEC Summit

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, right, waves at Haneda Airport in Tokyo before departing for South Korea on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi departed for South Korea on Thursday afternoon to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders meeting, which is to open on Friday. She is scheduled to hold her first summit meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to exchange views on the future of Japan-South Korea relations and Japan-U.S.-South Korea cooperation.

“I want to firmly build a relationship of trust between leaders,” Takaichi said in the prime minister’s office before her departure.