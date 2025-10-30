Sanae Takaichi, Xi Jinping Plan to Meet Friday in South Korea
14:11 JST, October 30, 2025
The governments of Japan and China are planning a first meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and President Xi Jinping on Friday, coinciding with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, according to Japanese government sources.
They are expected to confirm the promotion of their “strategic mutually beneficial relationship.”
If realized, the summit would be the first between Japanese and Chinese leaders since the one during the APEC summit in November 2024.
Since taking office this month, Takaichi has expressed a desire to engage in candid dialogue to reduce concerns and increase understanding and cooperation between Japan and China. In her policy address on Oct. 24, she said, “We will build a constructive and stable relationship.”
However, China has grown wary of Takaichi, known for her frequent visits to Yasukuni Shrine and her pro-Taiwan stance. While the foreign ministers of Japan and China agreed on the importance of high-level exchanges during their phone call on Tuesday, the Chinese side implicitly called for restraint regarding Yasukuni visits and strengthening ties with Taiwan. It is anticipated that Xi may caution Takaichi on historical and Taiwan issues.
