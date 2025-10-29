Trump Wraps Up Three-day Japan Visit, Departs for South Korea
17:17 JST, October 29, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump departed for South Korea from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Wednesday morning aboard Air Force One, concluding his three-day visit to Japan.
He is expected to hold his first in-person meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since the start of his second term on Thursday.
Trump has expressed his willingness to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea that he has always had a good relationship with North Korea.
Trump said he will meet Kim someday, but scheduling such a meeting is very difficult this time.
Related Tags
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sanae Takaichi Elected Japan LDP President, Poised to Be Japan’s First Female Prime Minister
-
Japan’s Opposition Parties Tangled in Complex Web of Aims, Ahead of Diet Session to Pick Next Prime Minister
-
Takaichi Wins LDP Presidential Election, Defeats Koizumi in Runoff; Ex-Economic Security Minister Expected to Become Japan’s 1st Female Prime Minister
-
New LDP Leadership Reflects Aso’s Influence; Concerns Mount over Apparent Return to Past
-
Beloved Former PM ‘Ton-Chan’ Dedicated Himself to Helping Victims; Murayama Supported Victims of Sarin Attack, Minamata Disease, Atomic Bombings
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Service in November
-
Japanese Carmaker Honda Suspends Orders of New Prelude at Some Dealerships as Car Proves to Be Too Popular