Trump Wraps Up Three-day Japan Visit, Departs for South Korea

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures before boarding Air Force One in Tokyo on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump departed for South Korea from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Wednesday morning aboard Air Force One, concluding his three-day visit to Japan.

He is expected to hold his first in-person meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since the start of his second term on Thursday.

Trump has expressed his willingness to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea that he has always had a good relationship with North Korea.

Trump said he will meet Kim someday, but scheduling such a meeting is very difficult this time.