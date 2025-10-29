Japanese, Chinese Foreign Ministers Hold 1st Phone Talks Since Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Launched
17:11 JST, October 29, 2025
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held phone talks on Wednesday, agreeing that it is important for their governments to have high-level exchanges and build stable bilateral relations.
The talks, which lasted for half an hour, were the first between the foreign ministers from Japan and China since the launch of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Cabinet last week.
As Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which is starting Friday in South Korea, the focus is on whether the two leaders will have a meeting on its sidelines.
According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Motegi and Wang confirmed that their countries will comprehensively promote a “mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests.”
Motegi expressed “concerns” regarding China’s export controls on rare earths and Beijing’s military activities around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture. He also called for the early release of Japanese nationals detained in China.
According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang mentioned historical and Taiwan issues during the talks, expressing his hope that Japan will “safeguard the political foundation of China-Japan relations and promote their continued improvement and development along the right track.”
His comments appear to indirectly discourage Takaichi from paying a visit to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, while also urge Japan’s restraint against promoting relations with Taiwan.
