Former Japan PM Abe’s Widow Meets Trump in Tokyo

From Akie Abe’s X account via Jiji Press
Akie Abe, left, poses for a photo with U.S. President Donald Trump

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:04 JST, October 29, 2025

Akie Abe, the widow of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Tokyo on Tuesday. After the meeting, Akie posted in Japanese on social media platform X, “He still holds my husband dear and offered me warm words.”

She also gifted Trump, who styles himself a peacemaker, an artwork featuring the kanji character “wa,” meaning peace and harmony, alongside the word peace in English.

