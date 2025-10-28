Takaichi, Trump Visit Yokosuka Naval Base, Speak to U.S. Servicemen

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stand at a podium on the U.S. aircraft carrier USS George Washington in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.

YOKOSUKA, Kanagawa — U.S. President Donald Trump said the Japan-U.S. bond, which has grown over eight decades, is “a foundation of peace and security in the Pacific,” during his visit to U.S. troops on the USS George Washington on Tuesday in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.

“The cherished alliance between the United States and Japan is one of the most remarkable relationships in the entire world,” he said in front of the troops.

When Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who arrived at the base with Trump on U.S. Marine One, was brought onto the stage, Trump said the two have “become very close friends all of a sudden.”

Takaichi reiterated Japan’s commitment to fundamentally reinforcing its defense capabilities, saying that it is ready to contribute “even more proactively to peace and stability” in the region.

“There’s no doubt that such multilayered Japan-U.S. cooperation is what makes it possible for us to ensure the credibility of our two nations’ deterrence and response capabilities,” she said through an interpreter. “I am determined to elevate the Japan-U.S. alliance, which has already become the greatest alliance in the world, to even greater, greater heights.”