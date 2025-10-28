Takaichi, Trump Visit Yokosuka Naval Base, Speak to U.S. Servicemen
20:18 JST, October 28, 2025
YOKOSUKA, Kanagawa — U.S. President Donald Trump said the Japan-U.S. bond, which has grown over eight decades, is “a foundation of peace and security in the Pacific,” during his visit to U.S. troops on the USS George Washington on Tuesday in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.
“The cherished alliance between the United States and Japan is one of the most remarkable relationships in the entire world,” he said in front of the troops.
When Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who arrived at the base with Trump on U.S. Marine One, was brought onto the stage, Trump said the two have “become very close friends all of a sudden.”
Takaichi reiterated Japan’s commitment to fundamentally reinforcing its defense capabilities, saying that it is ready to contribute “even more proactively to peace and stability” in the region.
“There’s no doubt that such multilayered Japan-U.S. cooperation is what makes it possible for us to ensure the credibility of our two nations’ deterrence and response capabilities,” she said through an interpreter. “I am determined to elevate the Japan-U.S. alliance, which has already become the greatest alliance in the world, to even greater, greater heights.”
Related Tags
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sanae Takaichi Elected Japan LDP President, Poised to Be Japan’s First Female Prime Minister
-
Japan’s Opposition Parties Tangled in Complex Web of Aims, Ahead of Diet Session to Pick Next Prime Minister
-
Takaichi Wins LDP Presidential Election, Defeats Koizumi in Runoff; Ex-Economic Security Minister Expected to Become Japan’s 1st Female Prime Minister
-
New LDP Leadership Reflects Aso’s Influence; Concerns Mount over Apparent Return to Past
-
Beloved Former PM ‘Ton-Chan’ Dedicated Himself to Helping Victims; Murayama Supported Victims of Sarin Attack, Minamata Disease, Atomic Bombings
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Service in November
-
Japanese Carmaker Honda Suspends Orders of New Prelude at Some Dealerships as Car Proves to Be Too Popular