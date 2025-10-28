Trump’s Busy Day; U.S. President Attends Series of Meetings Aimed at Strengthening Japan-U.S. Alliance

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi show documents they signed at the State Guest House, Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

U.S. President Donald Trump, second from right, talks with families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.

From the White House X account

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi watch Game 3 of the World Series before their summit talks at the State Guest House, Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tokyo Skytree is illuminated in red, white and blue on Monday to mark a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Japan.

U.S. President Donald Trump attended a variety of meetings on Tuesday aimed at strengthening U.S.-Japan ties.

At the State Guest House, Akasaka Palace in Minato Ward, Tokyo, the U.S. president held a summit meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and the two met with families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.

After a series of meetings in Tokyo, Trump and Takaichi flew on the Marine One presidential helicopter to the U.S. Naval Base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, where the two leaders gave a speech aboard the USS George Washington aircraft carrier.

To mark Trump’s visit to Japan, Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, was illuminated on Monday night in red, white and blue, the colors of the American flag.