Trump’s Busy Day; U.S. President Attends Series of Meetings Aimed at Strengthening Japan-U.S. Alliance
19:21 JST, October 28, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump attended a variety of meetings on Tuesday aimed at strengthening U.S.-Japan ties.
At the State Guest House, Akasaka Palace in Minato Ward, Tokyo, the U.S. president held a summit meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and the two met with families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.
After a series of meetings in Tokyo, Trump and Takaichi flew on the Marine One presidential helicopter to the U.S. Naval Base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, where the two leaders gave a speech aboard the USS George Washington aircraft carrier.
To mark Trump’s visit to Japan, Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, was illuminated on Monday night in red, white and blue, the colors of the American flag.
