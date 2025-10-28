Takaichi, Trump Share Hopes for ‘New Golden Age’ in Japan-U.S. Alliance at Summit in Tokyo
19:55 JST, October 28, 2025
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance during their first in-person summit at the State Guest House in Tokyo on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Takaichi conveyed Japan’s resolve to enhance its defense capabilities.
The leaders also reached an agreement on the steady implementation of the Japan-U.S. agreement concerning U.S. tariffs. Trump expressed hope that the two countries would further strengthen ties in the economic field.
Takaichi greeted Trump on his arrival at the State Guest House, and they posed for photos. The meeting, attended by top officials from the two countries, lasted about 40 minutes.
“Japan and the United States have now become the world’s greatest alliance. Japan will also contribute to world peace and prosperity,” said Takaichi at the start. “We would like to build a new golden age for the Japan-U.S. alliance together with President Trump.”
Trump responded, “This will be a relationship that will be stronger than ever before.” He added, “We are an ally at the strongest level, and it’s a great honor to be with you.”
During the meeting, Takaichi likely touched on Japan’s plan to increase defense spending.
In her policy speech on Friday, Takaichi announced that she wanted to raise defense spending and security-related expenditures to 2% of gross domestic product and revise three security documents, including the National Security Strategy, ahead of schedule. She is believed to have explained this to Trump as well.
Trump said he was aware of Japan’s goal of strengthening its defense capabilities and expressed gratitude for Japan’s large-scale procurement of U.S. defense equipment.
Takaichi mentioned Trump’s achievements, including facilitating a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, and said, “I highly value your contributions to world peace and stability.”
According to a senior U.S. government official, Takaichi indicated that she would recommend Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
The talks also covered the details of Japan’s $550 billion (about ¥84 trillion) investment in the United States, which was agreed on in tariff negotiations.
Trump said, “We are going to do tremendous trade together, I think more than ever before,” adding that the agreement was a “very fair deal.”
Following the meeting, the two leaders signed an agreement on tariffs and another agreement on strengthening the supply chains for critical minerals such as rare earths. They also plan to have their ministerial-level officials sign memorandums on cooperation in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and in the shipbuilding sector.
