Takaichi, Trump Arrive at U.S. Naval Base in Yokosuka

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to U.S. Navy sailors, as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gestures, aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, during a visit to during a visit to U.S. Navy’s Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, Japan, October 28, 2025.

16:20 JST, October 28, 2025

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, aboard the presidential helicopter, Marine One on Tuesday.

