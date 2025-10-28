Takaichi, Trump Arrive at U.S. Naval Base in Yokosuka
The Yomiuri Shimbun
16:20 JST, October 28, 2025
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, aboard the presidential helicopter, Marine One on Tuesday.
