Japan’s Ex-PM Abe, Who Died in 2022, Said to Have Played ‘Key Role’ in Talks Between Takaichi, Trump
20:00 JST, October 28, 2025
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died in 2022, is said to have played a “key role” at Tuesday’s summit meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump, due to Abe having built a close relationship with Trump.
At the start of the meeting, Takaichi thanked Trump for his long-standing friendship with Abe, and said, “Prime Minister Abe often told me about your dynamic diplomacy.”
Trump said, “Shinzo Abe was a great friend of mine,” and told Takaichi: “He spoke so well of you …I am not surprised to see you are now the prime minister. He would be very happy to know that.”
Trump and Abe had a good relationship and had even invited Abe to his private home. They played golf together, calling each other by first names.
Making use of Abe’s diplomatic legacy is a basic strategy in Japan’s diplomacy with Trump. Trump was gifted golf clubs used by Abe, gold-leaf golf balls and other items, with an intention to impress upon Trump that Takaichi is Abe’s “successor.”
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was quoted as saying the U.S. side also views Takaichi, whose political views closely align with those of Abe, as “Abe’s successor.” The U.S. side indicated they have high hopes for the development of the personal relationship between Trump and Takaichi.
Before the summit, the two leaders watched a live broadcast together of the World Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers, featuring Shohei Ohtani, and the Toronto Blue Jays, setting relations off on the right foot.
