Japan’s LDP, JIP to Establish Consultative Body to Help Implement Govt Policies

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi, right, and Japan Innovation Party leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, second from left, sign a coalition agreement on Oct. 20.

The Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party will establish a working-level consultative body to help implement the coalition government’s policies, according to sources close to the parties.

Through the body, the parties will oversee progress on policies stated in the coalition agreement they signed on Oct. 20.

The JIP will participate in preliminary reviews of bills submitted by the government as well as budget proposals, engaging in policy decisions as a ruling party.

The JIP is only offering its support from outside the Cabinet, and the latest move shows the LDP and the JIP are set to be in close communication in order to implement the agreed-upon items.

The agreement specifies a 12-point policy agenda, including social security, reform of the structure of governance and Constitutional revision, as well as an implementation timeline, and the consultative body will oversee their progress.

Members of the body are expected to include acting secretaries general and deputy policy chiefs of both parties. Their first meeting is scheduled for early November at the earliest.

The Oct. 20 agreement also stipulates establishing individual consultative groups for five policies, including donations from corporations and organizations as well as electoral system reform. The consultative body is expected to supervise these separate groups.

To take part in government decision-making, the JIP will review bills submitted by the government and other matters at subcommittees or executive meetings, just like the LDP does, before relevant decisions are made at the Cabinet.

Regarding important matters including budget bills, the parties plan to establish a framework to allow their policy chiefs to discuss the issues.