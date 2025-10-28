Japan’s LDP, JIP to Establish Consultative Body to Help Implement Govt Policies
13:29 JST, October 28, 2025
The Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party will establish a working-level consultative body to help implement the coalition government’s policies, according to sources close to the parties.
Through the body, the parties will oversee progress on policies stated in the coalition agreement they signed on Oct. 20.
The JIP will participate in preliminary reviews of bills submitted by the government as well as budget proposals, engaging in policy decisions as a ruling party.
The JIP is only offering its support from outside the Cabinet, and the latest move shows the LDP and the JIP are set to be in close communication in order to implement the agreed-upon items.
The agreement specifies a 12-point policy agenda, including social security, reform of the structure of governance and Constitutional revision, as well as an implementation timeline, and the consultative body will oversee their progress.
Members of the body are expected to include acting secretaries general and deputy policy chiefs of both parties. Their first meeting is scheduled for early November at the earliest.
The Oct. 20 agreement also stipulates establishing individual consultative groups for five policies, including donations from corporations and organizations as well as electoral system reform. The consultative body is expected to supervise these separate groups.
To take part in government decision-making, the JIP will review bills submitted by the government and other matters at subcommittees or executive meetings, just like the LDP does, before relevant decisions are made at the Cabinet.
Regarding important matters including budget bills, the parties plan to establish a framework to allow their policy chiefs to discuss the issues.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Sanae Takaichi Elected Japan LDP President, Poised to Be Japan’s First Female Prime Minister
-
Japan’s Opposition Parties Tangled in Complex Web of Aims, Ahead of Diet Session to Pick Next Prime Minister
-
Takaichi Wins LDP Presidential Election, Defeats Koizumi in Runoff; Ex-Economic Security Minister Expected to Become Japan’s 1st Female Prime Minister
-
New LDP Leadership Reflects Aso’s Influence; Concerns Mount over Apparent Return to Past
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Service in November