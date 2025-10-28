Takaichi to Visit U.S. Naval Base in Yokosuka with Trump; Will Travel by Presidential Helicopter





The Japanese government has formally announced that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will visit the U.S. Naval Base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, on Tuesday afternoon. She is expected to travel there in the U.S. presidential helicopter.

Yokosuka Base is the only home port for a U.S. aircraft carrier outside of the United States. This joint visit by the Japanese and U.S. leaders aims to demonstrate the strength of the two nations’ alliance, both domestically and internationally.