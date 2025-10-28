Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government
#Donald Trump #Sanae Takaichi

Takaichi to Visit U.S. Naval Base in Yokosuka with Trump; Will Travel by Presidential Helicopter


The Yomiuri Shmbun

13:28 JST, October 28, 2025

The Japanese government has formally announced that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will visit the U.S. Naval Base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, on Tuesday afternoon. She is expected to travel there in the U.S. presidential helicopter.

Yokosuka Base is the only home port for a U.S. aircraft carrier outside of the United States. This joint visit by the Japanese and U.S. leaders aims to demonstrate the strength of the two nations’ alliance, both domestically and internationally.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Donald Trump #Sanae Takaichi
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING