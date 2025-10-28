Trump, Takaichi Meet Families of North Korean Abduction Victims
12:30 JST, October 28, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met Sakie Yokota and the families of other North Korean abduction victims at the State Guest House Akasaka Palace in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.
Trump reportedly told the families that he would do everything he could to help.
