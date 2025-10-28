Trump, Takaichi Meet Families of North Korean Abduction Victims

Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, as he meets the families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea, at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met Sakie Yokota and the families of other North Korean abduction victims at the State Guest House Akasaka Palace in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

Trump reportedly told the families that he would do everything he could to help.