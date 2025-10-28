Hot word :

Trump Meets Takaichi Face-to-Face for the First Time; Will Visit Yokosuka Base

Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attend a bilateral meeting at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:48 JST, October 28, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump met Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi face-to-face for the first time on Tuesday morning in Tokyo. They were expected to discuss strengthening the Japan–U.S. alliance, as well as various other international affairs. Later they will have lunch together. In the afternoon, Trump is scheduled to visit the U.S. military base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.

