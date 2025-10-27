Trump Arrives in Japan in 1st Visit Since Return to White House, Set to Meet Takaichi for Summit (UPDATE1 )

Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, for the second stop on his Asia tour, October 27, 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Japan on Monday, his first visit to the country since returning to the White House.

Trump is scheduled to hold his first in-person meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday. They are expected to affirm the two countries’ commitment to further deepening their alliance and economic security cooperation as well as steadily implementing the bilateral agreement on tariffs.

Trump was also set to meet with the Emperor at the Imperial Palace on Monday evening.

The U.S. president plans to hold a summit with Takaichi at the State Guest House in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on Tuesday morning and have lunch together.

After their talks, the two leaders are expected to ride the presidential helicopter to the U.S. Navy’s Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, which is the only overseas homeport for a U.S. aircraft carrier. Their visit to the base together is aimed to demonstrate the solid Japan-U.S. alliance both domestically and internationally.

Later on the day, Trump plans to have dinner with business leaders in Tokyo and is scheduled to leave Japan on Wednesday.

This is Trump’s fourth visit to Japan, including times in his first term as president, and his first since June 2019.