Takaichi Makes Diplomacy Debut at ASEAN Summit with Return to Abe’s Indo-Pacific Policy

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, center, and other leaders pose for a photo session at the Japan-ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reaffirmed the importance of promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) with Southeast Asian countries Sunday, in her diplomatic debut as prime minister at Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related summit meetings in Malaysia.

Takaichi demonstrated her resolve to lead efforts in maintaining the international order in the region amid China’s expanding influence in Southeast Asia and a weakening U.S. presence.

“Japan and ASEAN have built a relationship as ‘Trusted Partners’ with ‘heart to heart’ connections through long-standing cooperation in a wide range of areas,” Takaichi said, addressing the leaders in English at the opening of the Japan-ASEAN summit.

She also said Japan would “reposition FOIP as a pillar of Japanese diplomacy” and “further strengthen our collaboration with AOIP [ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific] to make Japan and ASEAN stronger and more prosperous.”

Attendees offered congratulations and welcomed her upon her appointment as prime minister.

After the date for U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Japan was set for Monday, Takaichi’s aides had considered skipping the ASEAN summit as it overlapped. However, they judged that absence would “send the wrong message to China and ASEAN” and decided on a grueling one-night, three-day schedule to attend the meeting, according to a senior Foreign Ministry official.

Takaichi held consecutive meetings Sunday with the leaders from the Philippines and Australia, both U.S. allies, confirming they would beef up security cooperation.

“At this crucial time, bilateral meetings with key countries were realized, impressing upon ASEAN leaders our commitment to prioritizing this region,” a source accompanying Takaichi said. “It was the best possible head start.”

Return to Abe’s policy

For Takaichi, declaring FOIP a “pillar of diplomacy” signifies a return to the diplomatic approach of her mentor and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

During the Japan-ASEAN summit, Takaichi deliberately said, “Next year marks the 10th anniversary since then-Prime Minister Abe launched FOIP in 2016,” signaling her intent to carry on that legacy.

A free and open Indo-Pacific, proposed by Abe in 2016, aims to establish principles like the rule of law, freedom of navigation and free trade to foster regional development. The first Trump administration similarly adopted it as a strategy toward China, making it a shared diplomatic strategy that helped build the close relationship between Abe and Trump.

Since the leadership election earlier this month, Takaichi has repeatedly summoned former National Security Secretariat Secretary General Takeo Akiba — who served as a key foreign policy advisor to Abe — seeking his counsel.

She even withdrew the already-approved appointment of former Assistant Chief Cabinet Secretary Keiichi Ichikawa — who drafted FOIP — as Ambassador to Indonesia and instead appointed him as secretary general of the National Security Secretariat, thereby establishing a framework to return to this policy line.

Takaichi has expressed her intention to pursue the expansion of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Abe spearheaded. During her recent overseas trip, she signaled a desire to strengthen economic ties, by highlighting Japan’s contributions to various countries in such areas as infrastructure development and cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Friction with U.S.

Trump has intensified protectionist moves, such as imposing high tariffs, and this has led to friction with Southeast Asian nations. The situation has made it difficult for Japan and the United States to align on the FOIP principle of free trade.

Meanwhile, China is seeking to strengthen economic ties with ASEAN countries.

“Amid instability in ASEAN’s relations with the United States, Japan must take the lead in advancing FOIP,” a source close to Takaichi said.

Whether the prime minister can present “Takaichi-style contributions” through future diplomacy has been tested amid this changing international situation.