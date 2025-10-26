Akazawa, Lutnick Visit Asakusa, Skytree

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa, right, and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick shake hands in front of the Kaminarimon Gate in Asakusa, Tokyo, on Sunday.

The Japanese and U.S. trade ministers visited the Asakusa district and other places in Tokyo and attended a working lunch on Sunday.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are believed to have exchanged views on the progress of the Japan-U.S. tariff agreement and Japan’s investment in the United States ahead of their Japan-U.S. summit on Tuesday.

The two, who are said to have built a special relationship through previous tariff negotiations, toured the tourist area around Kaminarimon Gate in Asakusa and went up to the observation deck of Tokyo Skytree.