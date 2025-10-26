Akazawa, Lutnick Visit Asakusa, Skytree
17:38 JST, October 26, 2025
The Japanese and U.S. trade ministers visited the Asakusa district and other places in Tokyo and attended a working lunch on Sunday.
Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are believed to have exchanged views on the progress of the Japan-U.S. tariff agreement and Japan’s investment in the United States ahead of their Japan-U.S. summit on Tuesday.
The two, who are said to have built a special relationship through previous tariff negotiations, toured the tourist area around Kaminarimon Gate in Asakusa and went up to the observation deck of Tokyo Skytree.
