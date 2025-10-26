Takaichi, Trump Agree to Elevate Alliance to New Heights in 1st Call Since PM Took Office

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrives in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to attend meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to elevate the Japan-U.S. alliance to new heights in a telephone conversation on Saturday.

It was the two leaders’ first phone call since Takaichi took office earlier this month.

The prime minister told reporters about the call, which took place after she arrived in Kuala Lumpur to attend meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, at her hotel in the Malaysian capital.

During the approximately 10-minute conversation, Takaichi emphasized that “strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance is a top priority of Japan’s foreign and security policy.”

She also expressed her intention to work with the U.S. to realize a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” a concept proposed by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and now shared by both countries.

She also sought understanding and cooperation from Trump with regard to finding an immediate resolution to the issue of North Korea’s abduction of Japanese citizens.

Trump, who was aboard Air Force One during the phone call, congratulated Takaichi on her inauguration. He reportedly talked about his memories of Abe and said that he knew she was a politician whom the late prime minister cared about. Trump also reportedly said that he was looking forward to meeting Takaichi in person.

The trip to Malaysia marks Takaichi’s first foreign visit since taking office. She will participate in a Japan-ASEAN summit meeting and an Asia Zero Emission Community leaders’ meeting on Sunday before returning to Japan on Monday.

Trump will visit Japan from Monday to Wednesday, with a Japan-U.S. summit meeting to be held on Tuesday.