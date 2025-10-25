Takaichi Vows Japan’s Continued Support for Ukraine, Set to Attend ASEAN, APEC Summits in Diplomatic Debut

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi leaves Tokyo’s Haneda Airport for Malaysia on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday stressed Japan’s intention to continue supporting Ukraine during her online participation in a leaders’ meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, a group of countries led by Britain and France to back Ukraine against Russia’s aggression.

This was Takaichi’s first participation in an international conference since becoming prime minister. She left for Malaysia on Saturday afternoon to attend leaders’ meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, marking her full-fledged diplomatic debut.In the Coalition of the Willing meeting, Takaichi condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine as “an outrageous act that shakes the foundations of the international order.” She affirmed Japan’s commitment to continuing economic sanctions against Russia and working with the international community to continue providing support to Ukraine.

After the meeting, Takaichi told reporters at the prime minister’s official residence, “I was able to convey a positive message by referring to Japan’s contributions to date as well as what we plan to do going forward.”Malaysia is the first country she will visit in her capacity as prime minister. She plans to attend ASEAN-related meetings, starting on Sunday. She intends to stress the importance of the “free and open Indo-Pacific” and other initiatives at the meetings, while holding bilateral talks with leaders of various countries on the sidelines.

As U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Japan on Monday, Takaichi is expected to leave some of the ASEAN meetings to Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and return to Japan on the same day. Takaichi and Trump are set to hold their first meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday.

In a message sent to a gathering of experts in Tokyo on Saturday morning, Takaichi expressed her willingness to make her meeting with Trump “an opportunity to elevate the Japan-U.S. alliance to new heights.”

Takaichi is scheduled to visit South Korea at the end of this month to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting.