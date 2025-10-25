Japan-South Korea Summit Meeting Eyed; Takaichi, Lee to Speak on Sidelines of APEC Summit
14:14 JST, October 25, 2025
Coordination is under way for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to meet with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in person on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, set to open in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Friday, according to Japanese government sources.
It will be their first face-to-face meeting.
Former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Lee resumed full-fledged shuttle diplomacy — in which leaders visit each other — between Japan and South Korea. Takaichi hopes that holding a summit meeting early in her term of office will help the countries to maintain a favorable bilateral relationship.
Wi Sung-lac, head of the Office of National Security at South Korea’s presidential office, told reporters on Friday that Lee wants to meet Takaichi face-to-face at an early date and to maintain a positive bilateral relationship with Japan.
On Tuesday, President Lee posted a message on social media to congratulate Takaichi on her election as new prime minister. In the message, he wrote, “I look forward to seeing you in Gyeongju, where the upcoming APEC summit will be held, and to having a constructive dialogue in person.”
