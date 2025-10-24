Japan’s Prime Minister Meets with Association of Victims Kidnapped By North Korea, Pledges to Resolve Issue
15:16 JST, October 24, 2025
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met Thursday with members of the Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea, her first meeting with them since taking office.
During the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, Takaichi expressed her strong desire to realize a Japan-North Korea summit to resolve the abduction issue, pledging to “exercise leadership and make a breakthrough at all costs.”
The prime minister began the meeting by apologizing for the lack of progress since the return of five abductees to Japan in October 2002. She expressed her regret, emphasizing that the issue must be resolved as soon as possible. “We will not miss any opportunity.”
Takaichi revealed her intention to seek cooperation from foreign leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, who will visit Japan on Monday.
Sakie Yokota, 89, the mother of Megumi Yokota who was abducted at the age of 13, told reporters after the meeting: “We have asked [prime ministers] many times before, but nothing has changed. However, [Prime Minister Takaichi] is a very reliable person, so I have high hopes.”
Takuya Yokota, 57, Megumi’s younger brother and representative of the association, said, “We want the Japan-North Korea summit to break through the current stalemate.”
Related Tags
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Sanae Takaichi Elected Japan LDP President, Poised to Be Japan’s First Female Prime Minister
-
Japan’s Opposition Parties Tangled in Complex Web of Aims, Ahead of Diet Session to Pick Next Prime Minister
-
Takaichi Wins LDP Presidential Election, Defeats Koizumi in Runoff; Ex-Economic Security Minister Expected to Become Japan’s 1st Female Prime Minister
-
New LDP Leadership Reflects Aso’s Influence; Concerns Mount over Apparent Return to Past
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
Japanese Govt Sets New Goal of Multipurpose Humanoid Robots in Moonshot Research and Development Program by 2030