Takaichi Cabinet Starts Work with Response to N. Korea Firing Ballistic Missiles, New PM Instructs Officials to Confirm Launch

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to reporters following reports on North Korea’s missile launch, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Cabinet started work on Wednesday, the day after it was established, and it had to respond to North Korea launching ballistic missiles in the morning.

Following reports of the launch, Takaichi arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office after 9 a.m., about 1½ hours earlier than the initial schedule. The new prime minister said she had told government officials to confirm the launch via thorough intelligence gathering and analysis.

With U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled to visit Japan for three days starting Monday, “Japan, the United States and South Korea are closely working together to take all possible measures,” she said to reporters.

Takaichi said it has not been confirmed whether the missiles had fallen within Japan’s territorial waters or exclusive economic zone.

“We will do everything we can to ensure the safety of the people,” she added. “Crisis management is a very important issue for my Cabinet. We will respond promptly with even more heightened vigilance.”

At Wednesday’s press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara officially announced that Trump will visit Japan and the president is scheduled to meet with Takaichi and the Emperor.

“[Trump’s visit] will be extremely meaningful in terms of further strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance,” Kihara said.

During Trump’s talks with Takaichi, which are likely to take place on Tuesday, the two leaders are expected to discuss the regional situation, including North Korea, and how much progress has been made in regard to the agreements the two countries reached over U.S. tariff measures. Other major issues on the agenda are also expected to include Japan’s expenditures on security, which the U.S. government has been seeking Japan to increase.

On Sunday, the day before the start of Trump’s visit to Japan, the summit and related meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will kick off in Malaysia, while the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit will be held in South Korea on Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Takaichi is scheduled to attend both events to make her diplomatic debut as Japan’s prime minister just a week after becoming the prime minister.

“In order to take back Japan’s diplomacy that flourishes at the center of the international community, I hope I can build trust [with other countries’ leaders] and clearly promote what Japan aims to achieve,” she said on Wednesday.

The Takaichi Cabinet will also begin working to tackle economic measures as its focus on domestic issues. At the Cabinet’s first meeting on Tuesday night, the prime minister instructed Minoru Kiuchi, minister in charge of growth strategy, and others to compile a comprehensive economic policy, including measures against rising prices.

“Before compiling the policy, I want you to comprehend the situation by closely working with the ruling parties and taking into account what discussions are made regardless of parties,” she added.