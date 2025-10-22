JIP’s Endo Expected to Play Important Role in Coalition, Set to Use Extensive Experience to Act as Mediator

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Takashi Endo

The Japan Innovation Party’s Takashi Endo, who was appointed as a special adviser to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, is widely seen as a key figure in Takaichi’s administration.

The JIP’s Diet affairs committee chairman was instrumental in forming the coalition by connecting Takaichi with JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, and is expected to serve as a mediator between the Prime Minister’s Office, the JIP and the Liberal Democratic Party.

Endo is expected to to achieve the realization of policies outlined in the coalition agreement. These include the “second capital” initiative and reducing the number of House of Representatives seats, which are important policies to the JIF. Endo’s experience coordinating Diet operations is extensive, and he has a wide set of connections across parties and ministries.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Takaichi said, “I expect [Endo] to make full use of his experience, network and expertise to play a significant role.”

Endo, a former member of the LDP, symbolizes the JIP’s affinity with the LDP. Originally from Osaka Prefecture, he worked in restaurant management and was active in organizations such as the Junior Chamber International Japan before becoming the LDP’s branch chief of the Osaka 18th constituency of the lower house. In 2012, he joined the party, which is JIP’s predecessor, which was formed by former Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto and others. In December of that year, Endo was elected to the lower house for the first time.

Regarding his relationship with the LDP, Endo is known to have built a strong link of trust with former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has kept his distance from Takaichi. However, Endo also deepened his ties with Takaichi around 2018, when she was chairperson of the House of Representatives Rules and Administration Committee. This connection was invaluable during coalition talks.

The JIP declined Takaichi’s request to join the cabinet, opting instead to provide support from outside. Some within the LDP view Endo’s actions as potentially determining the fate of the unstable coalition.