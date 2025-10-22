First Gentleman Yamamoto Wants to Be ‘Stealth Husband’; Will Provide Support Without Drawing Attention

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Taku Yamamoto in October 2024

Since Sanae Takaichi has been chosen Prime Minister, her husband, former House of Representatives member Taku Yamamoto, 73, is now Japan’s first “First Gentleman.” Yamamoto, who was interviewed via telephone by various media outlets on Tuesday, said, “It’s better that the partner doesn’t stand out too much. I want to provide her with solid support as a ‘stealth husband.’”

The couple married in 2004. According to Takaichi’s blog, when she was “starting to seriously consider marriage,” Yamamoto called and said, “If you’re seriously looking, I’ll volunteer as a candidate.” Takaichi reportedly gave her OK a week later.

Despite both belonging to the Liberal Democratic Party, the couple divorced in 2017 due to “differences in political stance.” However, they remarried in 2021. At that time, they decided which family register to join by a single round of rock-paper-scissors, with Yamamoto joining Takaichi’s register.

Immediately after Takaichi was elected LDP president, she said, “I will abandon ‘work-life balance’ and just work.”

In response to this, Yamamoto said, “She’s in a position where she’ll be sacrificing herself to keep going, so I want to support her — like by making sure she gets enough to eat — to ensure she doesn’t overdo it.”