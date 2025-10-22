Trump May Meet with Emperor on Oct. 27 during His Planned Visit to Japan from Oct. 27-29, Would Be Their Second Meeting

Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on Monday

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump may meet with the Emperor on Oct. 27 during his planned visit to Japan from Oct. 27 to 29, according to Japanese and U.S. government sources.

Trump may also have his first talks and lunch with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Oct. 28, according to government officials making arrangements for the visit.

The Liberal Democratic Party president was chosen as the new prime minister on Tuesday.

The schedule for Trump’s visit will be finalized after the new administration is established in Japan.

It would be the first time for Trump to meet with the Emperor since May 2019, when he was invited to Japan during his first term as the first state guest in the Reiwa era (2019-). Trump reportedly had a favorable impression of Japan after his meeting with the Emperor.

Discussions at the Japan-U.S. summit are expected to cover further strengthening the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance, as well as economic cooperation including the implementation of the agreements reached during recent bilateral tariff negotiations.

Also on Oct. 28, Trump is expected to meet with family members of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea and visit the U.S. Navy’s Yokosuka Base in Kanagawa Prefecture. Meetings with business leaders are also being arranged.

Trump told reporters on Monday at the White House that he plans to visit Japan after traveling to Malaysia, where summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will be held from Oct. 26 to 28.

Trump is expected to arrive in South Korea on Oct 29. While he is not scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit there, arrangements are being made for his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.