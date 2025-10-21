New Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Appoints New Ministers
17:16 JST, October 21, 2025
Newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi appointed former Regional Revitalization Minister Satsuki Katayama as finance minister and House of Councillors member Kimi Onoda as economic security minister, it was announced Tuesday.
She also appointed Ryosei Akazawa, who served as economic revitalization minister in the Ishiba Cabinet, as economy minister.
Additionally, she appointed former senior vice minister of Justice Hiroshi Hiraguchi as justice minister, former senior vice minister of economy Yohei Matsumoto as education minister and former senior vice minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Norikazu Suzuki as agriculture minister.
