Upper House Conducting Run-Off Election between Takaichi, Noda
The Japan News
14:13 JST, October 21, 2025
The House of Councillors is conducting a run-off election between Sanae Takaichi, president of the Liberal Democratic Party, and Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.
