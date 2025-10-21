Hot word :

Upper House Conducting Run-Off Election between Takaichi, Noda

The Japan News

14:13 JST, October 21, 2025

The House of Councillors is conducting a run-off election between Sanae Takaichi, president of the Liberal Democratic Party, and Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

