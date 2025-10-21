LDP’s Sanae Takaichi Named First Female Prime Minister in Japan’s Constitutional History

The Yomiuri Shimbun

LDP President Sanae Takaichi bows as she elected prime minister during the House of Representatives’ session on Tuesday.

Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi, 64, was named the new prime minister Tuesday afternoon at extraordinary sessions of both houses of the Diet.

This marks the first time in Japan’s constitutional history that a woman has been elected prime minister.

During the session of the House of Representatives, out of a total of 465 votes cast, Takaichi received 237, which exceeded the majority threshold.

The House of Councillors conducted a run-off election between Takaichi and Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. Out of a total of 246 votes cast, Takaichi received 125 votes in the runoff, which exceeded the required majority, while Noda received 46 votes.

She will immediately form her cabinet, which is to be inaugurated Tuesday night.

LDP President Takaichi and Japan Innovation Party leader Hirofumi Yoshimura signed an agreement to form a coalition government on Monday, paving the way for Takaichi to become prime minister.