Sanae Takaichi Named Japan’s First Female PM in Lower House
13:45 JST, October 21, 2025
Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi, 64, was named the new prime minister Tuesday afternoon during extraordinary sessions of the House of Representatives.
Out of a total of 465 votes cast, president Takaichi received 237, which exceeded the majority threshold.
If formally elected as prime minister, she will immediately form her Cabinet, which is to be inaugurated Tuesday night.
LDP President Takaichi and Japan Innovation Party leader Hirofumi Yoshimura signed an agreement to form a coalition government on Monday, paving the way for Takaichi to become prime minister.
